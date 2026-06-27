After sales jumped almost fivefold, Tata Motors deploys AI, TQM
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Tata Motors is stepping up its game by using AI and predictive analytics to improve car quality and after-sales service.
After a huge jump in sales (almost five times more), they faced some tech-related hiccups, so now they are rolling out smarter tools and Total Quality Management across the board to keep things running smoothly.
Early issues down nearly 60%
Thanks to virtual simulations, better factory checks, and digital proof-of-delivery, Tata Motors has cut early car issues by nearly 60%.
They are also using AI-powered diagnostics to spot faults faster and help mechanics fix cars quicker, so less hassle for drivers.
As Tata's Chandra put it, these changes are all about continuous improvements for a smoother ride.