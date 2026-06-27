After sales jumped almost fivefold, Tata Motors deploys AI, TQM Auto Jun 27, 2026

Tata Motors is stepping up its game by using AI and predictive analytics to improve car quality and after-sales service.

After a huge jump in sales (almost five times more), they faced some tech-related hiccups, so now they are rolling out smarter tools and Total Quality Management across the board to keep things running smoothly.