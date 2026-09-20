AGV debuts Pista GP R3 helmet using microscopic protective spheres

The Pista GP R3 uses AGV's Sphera System and Release Layer System to help reduce concussions from tricky angled impacts, a big deal for anyone who rides.

It's in accordance with the International Motorcycle Federation's most recent racing helmet standard, the FIM FRHPhe-02, and features more than 1,600 micro-bearings that help limit the rotation delivered to the head.

You also get improved aerodynamics from wind tunnel testing, a tough yet lightweight Grilamid ventilation system, and a thicker visor for extra security.

Pricing will be announced before it hits stores next year.