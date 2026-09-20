AGV debuts Pista GP R3 helmet using microscopic protective spheres
AGV just unveiled its latest motorcycle helmet, the Pista GP R3, at the 2026 San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix.
This new lid is all about rider safety, packed with microscopic spheres designed to better protect your head without adding extra weight.
Pista GP R3 meets FIM FRHPhe-02
The Pista GP R3 uses AGV's Sphera System and Release Layer System to help reduce concussions from tricky angled impacts, a big deal for anyone who rides.
It's in accordance with the International Motorcycle Federation's most recent racing helmet standard, the FIM FRHPhe-02, and features more than 1,600 micro-bearings that help limit the rotation delivered to the head.
You also get improved aerodynamics from wind tunnel testing, a tough yet lightweight Grilamid ventilation system, and a thicker visor for extra security.
Pricing will be announced before it hits stores next year.