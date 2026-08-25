Ahmedabad startup Matter to launch 4 Aera platform electric motorcycles
Matter, an EV startup from Ahmedabad, just announced they're rolling out four new electric motorcycles over the next year or two, all built on their Aera platform.
These bikes will feature Matter's own powertrain, battery tech, and software.
The goal? To offer more options for different types of riders, using what they've learned from their current lineup.
Matter raises $25 million, total 1,000Cr funding
Matter recently raised $25 million (nearly ₹240 crore), pushing their total funding to ₹1,000 crore. Most of that has already gone into building out manufacturing and R&D.
With this new cash, they're planning to ramp up production, strengthen supply chains, and get these upcoming bikes into more hands.
Their Aera bike, known for its 172km range and unique four-speed manual transmission, has already seen strong demand and will be the base for these new models.