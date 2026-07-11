Airstream launches lightweight World Traveler 17RB with aerodynamic aluminum shell
Airstream just dropped the World Traveler 17RB, a compact and lightweight trailer designed to be towed by a variety of vehicles.
At just over 17 feet long and rocking a sleek, Scandinavian-inspired interior plus an aerodynamic aluminum shell, it's designed for road trips without the hassle.
Priced $64,400, cheaper than Basecamp 20X
Even though it's small, the 17RB packs in a comfy double bed, a dinette that turns into another bed, and a wet bath with both toilet and shower.
The kitchen covers all the basics: stove, fridge, and sink, with some handy worktop extensions. You can also add extras like a microwave or extra fridge drawer if you want.
The price? $64,400, making it $5,500 less than the Basecamp 20X.
Production is already rolling in the US and global launch is set for fall 2026.