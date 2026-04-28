Alfa Romeo delays all-electric shift for mixed powertrain strategy

Giulia Stelvio delayed to 2027

The next-gen Giulia and Stelvio will ride on the STLA Large platform that supports everything from mild hybrid to fully electric setups.

Because of this flexible approach, their launch has been pushed back to 2027 (for the 2028 model year).

Expect entry-level models with turbocharged four-cylinder engines and mild hybrids, while high-performance Quadrifoglio versions could pack more than 670hp thanks to electric or hybrid technology.

This move lets Alfa stay true to its sporty roots while adapting for different regions around the world.