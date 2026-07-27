Allen Millyard built Viper-engined motorcycle sold for about $200,000
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A wild custom motorcycle with a Dodge Viper V10 engine just sold for about $200,000 at an auction in the UK
Built by Allen Millyard, a well-known British bike builder, this machine packs an 8.0-liter engine from a 2009 Dodge Viper and delivers around 500hp, matching the price tag of a fully-loaded Dodge Viper ACR.
Millyard said proceeds will help projects
The auction happened at the National Motorcycle Museum, where Millyard fired up the beast before bidding kicked off.
He admitted selling was tough, saying it was a difficult decision to sell the one-off motorcycle and that the money would help with his next projects.
The bike weighs about as much as a Harley-Davidson bagger and blends unique craftsmanship with supercar-level performance.