Alpina tests BMW backed sedan past 300km/h at Nardo
Alpina just put its first BMW-backed luxury sedan to the test, going beyond 299km/h at Italy's Nardo track.
Built on the latest 7 Series, this V8-powered ride sticks to Alpina's "Speed, not Sport" vibe: think fast but still super refined.
Provisional V8 589hp 784Nm
Under the hood is a V8 engine with provisional figures of 589hp and 784Nm of torque.
The car features aerodynamic optimization and a suspension that must deliver dynamic handling without compromising comfort for smooth high-speed cruising, plus classic Alpina touches like multi-spoke wheels and a unique exhaust.
Alpina 1st full production at BMW
This model marks Alpina's first full production run under BMW management, with manufacturing set to happen at BMW's own facilities.
The goal: keep that signature blend of luxury and performance while embracing new tech and engineering.