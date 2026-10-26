Alpine plans modern electric 4-seater on Alpine Performance Platform
Alpine is shaking things up with its next four-seater sports car, moving away from the old-school A310's retro look.
CEO Philippe Krief said the new electric 2+2 will have a fresh, modern design and no throwbacks this time.
It will run on the versatile Alpine Performance Platform, which is also set to power the next-generation A110 arriving around 2027.
Philippe Krief: Alpine seeks global presence
Krief admitted that while the A310 Vision concept was cool for longtime fans, it did not connect much beyond France and was more of an artistic experiment.
For now, Alpine is focused on growing its global presence with models like the A110 and prepping a brand-new 2+2 electric sports car for launch around 2027.
Limited-edition retro nods are not off the table, but future Alpines are all about modern appeal.