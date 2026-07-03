Alpine to reveal A110 future EV at 2026 Goodwood

Alpine says aluminum chassis 800V charging

Alpine calls this the "world's first true EV sports car," aiming to match classic performance with modern tech.

The A110 Future uses lightweight aluminum for its chassis and suspension, packs high-energy-density batteries with a cell-to-pack design, and features an eight-hundred-volt system for super-fast charging.

Even though it's heavier than the original, Alpine says torque and handling are better than ever, and it is also working on a bigger model to revive the legendary A310 nameplate.