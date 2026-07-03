Alpine to reveal A110 future EV at 2026 Goodwood
Alpine's A110 Future will be revealed at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, swapping out the old turbo engine for a dual-motor rear-wheel-drive setup.
With two rear battery packs and a 40-60 weight balance, it's built for sporty handling and fresh EV vibes.
Alpine says aluminum chassis 800V charging
Alpine calls this the "world's first true EV sports car," aiming to match classic performance with modern tech.
The A110 Future uses lightweight aluminum for its chassis and suspension, packs high-energy-density batteries with a cell-to-pack design, and features an eight-hundred-volt system for super-fast charging.
Even though it's heavier than the original, Alpine says torque and handling are better than ever, and it is also working on a bigger model to revive the legendary A310 nameplate.