Alpine unveils A310 Vision concept at 2026 Paris Motor Show
Alpine just revealed the A310 Vision concept at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, a fresh spin on its iconic 1971 sports car, marking its 55th anniversary.
The new A310 Vision keeps that classic wide stance but adds sharp, modern touches to stand out among today's sports cars.
A310 Vision previews Alpine electric future
Blending old-school and futuristic design, the A310 Vision uses aluminum bodywork and Formula One-inspired details like an aerodynamic hood channel and blade-shaped taillights.
Inside, you'll find sculpted seats and controls that look straight out of a high-end audio setup.
Built on Alpine's new Performance Platform (APP), this concept hints at what future electric Alpine models (like the next-generation A110) could look like.
Even though it's not headed for production, it shows Alpine isn't afraid to mix heritage with bold ideas for what's next.