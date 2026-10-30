Alpine weighing gasoline A110 option while remaining committed to EV
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Alpine, the French sports car brand known for its electric push, is now considering a gasoline engine option for its next A110.
While the new model will mainly be electric, Alpine's UK managing director Nicola Burnside shared that a traditional engine is "We've not closed anything off, but we are fully committed to EV..."
The main goal? Make sure the electric A110 feels just as fun to drive as before.
Alpine A110 targets under 1,500kg
The upcoming A110 will use a flexible platform that supports both electric and gas power, helping Alpine reach new markets like the US
With an aluminum-heavy build and a target weight under 1,500kg, Alpine wants to keep things light and sporty.
By leaving room for both powertrains, it is staying adaptable in an industry that is changing fast.