Ampere nearly doubled its sales compared to last year, thanks to a focus on affordable tech and what Indian riders actually want.

Managing Director Vikas Singh says the current momentum strengthens the brand's resolve to "scale with discipline, deepen our consumer connect and build a sustainable and profitable electric mobility business," and that it remains focused on delivering "functional, reliable and affordable technology tailored specifically for the Indian market."

The company is also focused on delivering functional, reliable and affordable technology tailored specifically for the Indian market.