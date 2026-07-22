Angelelli Automobili unveils Project 754 supercar in 50-unit series 700-800hp
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Italian brand Angelelli Automobili just revealed Project 754, a supercar that takes the classic Porsche 911 and turns it up to 11.
Only 50 will ever exist, split evenly between a rear-engine (754 R) and a mid-engine (754 million) version, each packing a massive 700 to 800hp punch and some seriously futuristic aerodynamics.
Project 754 personalization and advanced manufacturing
You can personalize everything on Project 754, from materials to suspension and finishes, so it's truly yours.
The car uses advanced manufacturing tricks like metal 3-D printing and generative design to keep things light but tough.
Each one comes with its own number, showing off both the brand's craftsmanship and your unique taste.