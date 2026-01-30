Arrobot unveils autonomous aircraft tugs at Wings India 2026
Arrobot, part of Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, just launched autonomous ground tugs for aircraft and helicopters at Wings India 2026.
These tugs are built to make airport operations faster and safer, handling both remote-controlled and fully driverless towing.
The tugs are built for both defense and civil aviation
Arrobot's homegrown tugs blend advanced propulsion, mission logic, and platform integration to handle tricky airport environments.
They're ready for quick deployment, can scale up as needed, and are designed with sustainability in mind—serving both defense and civil aviation.
A look at the competition
The unmanned ground vehicle market is booming—projected to reach $3 billion (source needed).
For context, competitors like UAE's Space42 UGV offer solid specs too (300kg payload, up to 80km/h speed), but Arrobot's entry adds another option.