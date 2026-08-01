Art car collection marks 50th with 20-car Munich exhibition
BMW Welt in Munich is throwing a special exhibition for the 50th anniversary of its legendary Art Car Collection, bringing all 20 artist-designed cars together for the first time ever.
The show kicked off on July 28 after a global tour to over 30 countries, so if you are into art, cars, or both, this is your chance to see some real icons up close.
Alexander Calder painted BMW in 1975
The Art Car project began back in 1975 when Alexander Calder painted a BMW for Le Mans. Since then, big names like Andy Warhol and Jeff Koons have added their touch.
At the exhibition, you can check out the cars in reverse order (starting with the newest), play around with interactive apps like Treasure Hunt and Artlas, and even join guided tours.
Entry is free, and there is exclusive merchandise if you want something to remember it by.