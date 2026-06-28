Artemis Technologies unveils world's 1st fully electric hydrofoil pilot boat
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Artemis Technologies just unveiled the EF-12 Pilot, the world's first fully electric hydrofoil pilot boat.
Built for harbor pilots who guide massive ships through tricky waters, this sleek vessel uses carbon-fiber hydrofoils and smart flight controls to literally lift above the waves.
That means less drag, more speed (up to 60km/h), and a smoother ride even in rough seas.
EF-12 pilot recharges under 1 hour
The EF-12 Pilot isn't just about performance; it's also super green. You can fully charge it in under an hour with ultra-fast DC charging, making it practical for busy ports.
Artemis CEO Dr. Iain Percy says this boat is a big step toward cleaner oceans and safer pilot operations worldwide, a real win for tech and the planet.