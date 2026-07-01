Ashok Leyland launches India's 1st 45-49 ton air suspension trucks
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Ashok Leyland just dropped India's first trucks with air-suspension technology (the AVTR 4925, 4625, and 4525 models) targeted at the heavy-duty 45- to 49-ton segment.
These new rides can carry more too: the AVTR 4925 handles up to 1.5 tons extra, while the other two add 4 tons each.
Ashok Leyland highlights comfort, tire life
The company says these trucks aren't just about heavy lifting: they're built for comfort and stability too.
Shenu Agarwal (MD and CEO) shared that drivers will feel less tired thanks to improved comfort, while Sanjeev Kumar (President MHCV) highlighted perks like improved tire life.
Basically, it's a win for both drivers and fleet owners looking for performance and reliability.