Ashok Leyland launches India's 1st 45-49 ton air suspension trucks

Ashok Leyland highlights comfort, tire life

The company says these trucks aren't just about heavy lifting: they're built for comfort and stability too.

Shenu Agarwal (MD and CEO) shared that drivers will feel less tired thanks to improved comfort, while Sanjeev Kumar (President MHCV) highlighted perks like improved tire life.

Basically, it's a win for both drivers and fleet owners looking for performance and reliability.