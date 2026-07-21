Ashok Leyland monitors over 170,000 connected vehicles using AI systems
Ashok Leyland, one of India's major truck makers, is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to make its vehicles and customer service a lot smarter.
Their Uptime Solution Centre keeps an eye on over 170,000 connected vehicles, running live health checks and predicting issues before they happen.
With data from 25 million kilometers of driving every day, they're aiming to keep fleets running smoothly and improve their trucks based on real-world feedback.
Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja calls AI foundational
AI isn't just about fancy dashboards: it's helping Ashok Leyland speed up manufacturing checks, streamline supply chains, and fix problems faster after sales. Some processes are now up to four times cheaper.
Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said AI is a foundational tool, noting that electrification is gaining traction in busses and alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen are becoming more relevant for long-haul applications.
The company sees AI as a must-have tech to stay ahead in the auto industry.