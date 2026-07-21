Ashok Leyland monitors over 170,000 connected vehicles using AI systems

Ashok Leyland, one of India's major truck makers, is now using artificial intelligence (AI) to make its vehicles and customer service a lot smarter.

Their Uptime Solution Centre keeps an eye on over 170,000 connected vehicles, running live health checks and predicting issues before they happen.

With data from 25 million kilometers of driving every day, they're aiming to keep fleets running smoothly and improve their trucks based on real-world feedback.