Aston Martin Dreadnought to debut at Dakar Rally in 2027
Aston Martin is taking its Dreadnought SUV, originally designed for Call of Duty, off the screen and into the real world at the 2027 Dakar Rally.
Three custom-built SUVs will race, with big names like Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Loeb, and Lucas Moraes behind the wheel.
Prodrive will handle all things engineering and running the entries during the event.
Dreadnought toughened for Dakar terrain
The Dreadnought keeps some of its video game style but has been toughened up for Dakar's brutal terrain.
The rally starts in Portugal on January 9, winds through Morocco, and wraps up in Marrakech on January 23 after 6,805km of racing.
Alonso returns to Dakar after seven years away; Loeb and Moraes are both chasing their first Dakar overall victory.