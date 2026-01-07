Ather 450X gets cool new 'Infinite Cruise' feature
Ather Energy just rolled out "Infinite Cruise" for its 450X electric scooter—a smart cruise control update you get over-the-air, announced January 7.
Eligible riders will be notified on their scooter dashboard when the update is ready for installation.
It's now standard on all new 450 Apex and 450X models purchased from January 1, 2025, onwards, and if you bought your scooter after January 1, 2025, you'll get it too.
What makes 'Infinite Cruise' special?
This feature lets you set your speed anywhere between 10-90km/h with three handy modes: CityCruise for slow-moving traffic under 30km/h, Hill Control to help on slopes, and Crawl Control for tricky low-speed spots.
The best part? It stays active even when you brake—so when you hit the accelerator again, cruise picks up right where you left off.
No more annoying resets in stop-and-go traffic.
Free upgrade for many riders
If you're eligible, the Infinite Cruise update won't cost a thing.
For reference: the base Ather 450X starts at ₹1,47,998 (ex-showroom Bangalore), while the top-end Apex is ₹1.89 lakh.