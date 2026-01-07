Ather 450X gets cool new 'Infinite Cruise' feature

What makes 'Infinite Cruise' special?

This feature lets you set your speed anywhere between 10-90km/h with three handy modes: CityCruise for slow-moving traffic under 30km/h, Hill Control to help on slopes, and Crawl Control for tricky low-speed spots.

The best part? It stays active even when you brake—so when you hit the accelerator again, cruise picks up right where you left off.

No more annoying resets in stop-and-go traffic.