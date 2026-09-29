Ather bets Konarc will make over half its sales
Ather is going all in on its new Konarc electric scooter, hoping it will make up over half of its sales within two years.
The Konarc, starting at ₹99,999 and offered in five variants, is designed to win over people who currently use gas scooters.
It also gives Ather better margins than the Rizta model.
Ather to boost showrooms to 2,000
Built on the EL platform with a tubular steel chassis, the Konarc combines its charger and motor controller into one unit to keep costs down.
Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela highlights that comfort, safety, and battery life are top priorities to attract new riders.
Right now, you'll find the Konarc in northern India, with a new factory opening soon and plans to boost showrooms from 750 to 2,000 in the next couple of years.
Ather wants electric scooters to be much more accessible across India.