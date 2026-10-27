Ather Energy delays Konarc S 100 launch until end FY2027
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Ather Energy is pushing back the launch of its entry-level Konarc S 100 variant by three quarters, now aiming for the end of fiscal 2027 instead of early that year.
The main reason? It is struggling to keep up with demand and wants to sort out production and margin issues before rolling out something new.
Ather invests ₹122cr for capacity-expansion
Ather's scooters are in high demand (pre-orders hit 180,000 in just one quarter), but its factories can only make about 33,000 units a month, leaving a big gap.
To fix this, Ather is investing ₹122 crore to ramp up production at both its Hosur and AURIC plants, hoping to boost total annual capacity from 9.2 lakh units to about 11.45 lakh units by December.