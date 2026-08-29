Konarc arrives as Ather's cheapest electric scooter in India
What's the story
Ather Energy has launched its latest electric scooter, the Konarc, in India. The new model comes with a starting price tag of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). It is the first production scooter to be built on the company's new EL platform. The platform was developed with an emphasis on affordability, easy servicing, convenient charging, and daily usability rather than just performance.
Variants
What about its pricing?
The Konarc is available in S and Z lines, offering a variety of range options.
The base variant, the Konarc S with a 100km IDC range, is priced at ₹99,999. The 125km version costs ₹1,21,999 while the 161km variant comes for ₹1,44,999.
Prices for the 200km S and both Z variants are yet to be announced. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom rates.
Availability
Delivery schedule and color options
The delivery schedule for the Konarc is staggered. The 125km and 161km variants of the Konarc S will be delivered from September 2026.
The entry-level 100km variant will be available in Q1 2027, while the 200km S is scheduled for Q3.
Both Z versions are set to hit the market in Q2 of next year. The S line will come in five colors, while the Z line gets four color options.
Platform features
EL platform explained
The EL platform is a scalable solution that can cater to different scooter formats while sharing major components.
It was developed using 2.6 million kilometers of field data and features a new chassis, powertrain, and electronics architecture.
Ather claims that reducing the component count could make assembly 15% faster and periodic servicing up to twice as quick.
Design aspects
Design and features of Konarc
The Konarc features a 14-inch front wheel for better handling over broken surfaces and potholes. It also has a 1,352mm wheelbase for improved stability.
The scooter is designed with a more settled family-scooter character, focusing on straight-line stability, comfort, and carrying a pillion.
It comes with a padded grab handle and adjustable backrest for the pillion rider's comfort.
Tech specs
AeBS enhances braking performance
The 125km and 161km versions of the Konarc come with a front disk brake with CBS, which Ather has enhanced with Advanced Electronic Braking System (AeBS).
The company claims AeBS can provide up to 20% higher peak braking force while improving control and stability.
The scooter also features a 450W onboard charging system, meaning an owner does not necessarily need to carry a bulky charger every time there is a possibility of plugging in away from home.