Konarc arrives as Ather's cheapest electric scooter in India

The Konarc is available in S and Z lines, offering a variety of range options.

The base variant, the Konarc S with a 100km IDC range, is priced at ₹99,999. The 125km version costs ₹1,21,999 while the 161km variant comes for ₹1,44,999.

Prices for the 200km S and both Z variants are yet to be announced. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom rates.