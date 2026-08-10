Ather Energy preorders exceed 50,000, buyers face over 2-month wait
Auto
Ather Energy's electric scooters are flying off the (virtual) shelves. Monthly preorders have shot past 50,000, but the company retailed about 30,000 scooters a month in the first quarter.
This gap means some dealers have run out of stock and stopped taking new bookings, leaving buyers waiting over two months for delivery.
Ather expands AURIC to 9.2L units
To fix things, Ather is expanding its production big time. The first phase of AURIC will raise total annual capacity to 9.2 lakh units later this calendar year.
It has raised funds to support this growth and is also launching a budget-friendly EL scooter aimed at northern and middle India, hoping to make its rides more accessible for everyone eager to go electric.