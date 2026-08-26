Ather Energy to unveil Konarc scooter August 29 in Bengaluru
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Ather Energy is set to reveal its newest electric scooter, the Konarc, on August 29 at their Community Day in Bengaluru.
Built on last year's EL-01 platform, the Konarc has already been put through more than 2,000 tests to make sure it can handle real-world riding.
Expected price: between ₹100,000 and ₹125,000.
Ather reports 100,000km simulated testing
Ather says the Konarc was tested over a simulated 100,000km: think rough roads, water splashes, vibrations, and even drop trials.
With a steel chassis and metal body panels, it's built to last.
More details about design, battery options, performance, features, and pricing will be revealed at launch, so stay tuned!