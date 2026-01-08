Ather Energy's fast-charging network hits 5,000+ units across India

Expanding reach through partnerships (and even abroad)

Teaming up with brands like Hero Vida and Matter, plus charging operators such as Bolt, Kazam, and EVamp, has helped Ather spread its chargers to over 395 cities.

Bengaluru, Ather's home city, leads the chart with more than 240 chargers. Meanwhile, major metros including Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai each now host over 100 fast chargers.

Even tier-2 cities are on the map now. And it's not just India—Ather's added more than 30 chargers across Nepal and Sri Lanka combined.