Hyundai, Kia's EV sales soar over 500% in 2025 Auto Jan 08, 2026

Hyundai and Kia just smashed their own records—both saw their electric car sales in India jump by over 500% in 2025.

Hyundai sold 6,726 EVs (up from just 914), while Kia reached 2,730 units (from only 415 in 2024).

The big boost came from new launches like the Creta EV and Carens Clavis EV, plus some tempting discounts on the Ioniq 5.