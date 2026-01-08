Next Article
Hyundai, Kia's EV sales soar over 500% in 2025
Auto
Hyundai and Kia just smashed their own records—both saw their electric car sales in India jump by over 500% in 2025.
Hyundai sold 6,726 EVs (up from just 914), while Kia reached 2,730 units (from only 415 in 2024).
The big boost came from new launches like the Creta EV and Carens Clavis EV, plus some tempting discounts on the Ioniq 5.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just a win for two brands—it's a sign that India's getting serious about electric cars.
With Hyundai now holding a 4% share of the country's passenger EV market, Hyundai and Kia are helping drive India's shift toward cleaner, greener rides.
If you're watching where the auto industry is headed—or thinking about your next car—this is one to keep an eye on.