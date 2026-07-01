Ather launches 450X Overtones series with 3 dual-tone colors
Ather just rolled out the 450X Overtones Series, starting at ₹153,999 (ex-showroom).
The big highlight? Three fresh dual-tone color options (Space Grey, Lunar Grey, and Still White) costing just ₹1,000 more than the usual shades.
These new looks come with bold graphics and a standout "450" sticker to make your ride pop.
Overtones series runs on AtherStack 7
The Overtones Series runs on AtherStack 7 software, adding handy features like CrashAlert, ParkSafe, and voice commands.
There's also a new 900-watt fast charger that aims to reduce charging time by about 30%.
If you want extras like Google Maps or Theft Alerts (AtherStack Pro), those are available for an added fee.
The scooter keeps its solid basics too: up to 161km range (with the bigger battery), a seven-inch touchscreen display, disk brakes, and a roomy boot for your stuff.