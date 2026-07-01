Ather launches 450X Overtones series with 3 dual-tone colors

Overtones series runs on AtherStack 7

The Overtones Series runs on AtherStack 7 software, adding handy features like CrashAlert, ParkSafe, and voice commands.

There's also a new 900-watt fast charger that aims to reduce charging time by about 30%.

If you want extras like Google Maps or Theft Alerts (AtherStack Pro), those are available for an added fee.

The scooter keeps its solid basics too: up to 161km range (with the bigger battery), a seven-inch touchscreen display, disk brakes, and a roomy boot for your stuff.