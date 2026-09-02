Ather launches Konarc to target 80-90% of India electric scooters
Auto
Ather just dropped its new electric scooter, the Konarc, aiming to compete for a larger share of India's mainstream electric scooter market.
Built on its EL platform for better safety and easier servicing, Ather plans to roll out six Konarc variants through 2027 (final variant due in Q3 2027), hoping to cover 80-90% of the scooter market.
Ather Konarc pricing and service updates
The first two models, S 125 and S 161, arrive September 21 at ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.45 lakh.
Maintenance is simpler with a 10,000-kilometer service interval (that's twice the usual), plus AtherNode charging for apartments starts soon in six cities.
For resale peace of mind, its app now gives detailed health reports on eligible scooters over three years old.