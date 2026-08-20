Ather scooters on CSD from Sept 2026 for armed forces
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Ather Energy is making its electric scooters available for eligible Armed Forces personnel through the CSD portal starting September 2026.
If you're in the services, you'll get to pick from eight variants from Ather's 450 and Rizta ranges, including both the sporty 450 series and the comfy Rizta range (just not the 450 Apex).
Ather offers CSD discounts, GST benefits
Ather is one of the first Indian EV brands on CSD, so eligible Armed Forces personnel and their families can snag these scooters with special discounts and GST benefits.
It's a big move for Ather's push into electric mobility, lining up with India's drive for more EVs, making it easier for more people to go electric.