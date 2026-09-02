Ather to expand retail network to 2,000 stores, readies Konarc

Ather Energy, known for its electric scooters, is planning to grow its retail network from 750 stores to up to 2,000 by 2028.

This move comes as it prepares to launch its new family scooter, Konarc, and aims for more budget-friendly options using its EL platform.

Right now, the focus is all on India: Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela shared that exports will happen later.