Ather to expand retail network to 2,000 stores, readies Konarc
Ather Energy, known for its electric scooters, is planning to grow its retail network from 750 stores to up to 2,000 by 2028.
This move comes as it prepares to launch its new family scooter, Konarc, and aims for more budget-friendly options using its EL platform.
Right now, the focus is all on India: Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela shared that exports will happen later.
Ather's Aurangabad plant to start production
To keep up with demand, Ather's Aurangabad plant will start production soon, adding major capacity alongside its Hosur facility.
The EL platform lets it offer scooters with different battery sizes at lower costs.
Konarc arrives in two variants and six battery choices starting at ₹99,999; deliveries for the S 125 and S 161 battery options kick off this September.
If you're waiting for an electric motorcycle from Ather, it won't show up until after September 2028.