Kicking off on September 11, 2026, with Fresh Bus, the corridor already supports a dozen busses (and soon, 20), with other operators included, nearly 30 busses are expected to run on the route daily.

Over 1,670 charging sessions have happened so far, roughly 250 each week.

Atria isn't stopping here; it's planning to add more stations across South India and Maharashtra to make intercity travel cleaner and easier for everyone.