Atria Mobility launches rapid charging corridor connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad
Atria Mobility has commissioned the world's first rapid-charging corridor for electric busses, connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
The 600-km-plus Bengaluru-Hyderabad route features ultra-fast 1.5-megawatt chargers that can juice up a big electric bus in just 15 minutes, making long road trips way more practical for clean transport.
Atria Mobility corridor operational, 1,670 sessions
Kicking off on September 11, 2026, with Fresh Bus, the corridor already supports a dozen busses (and soon, 20), with other operators included, nearly 30 busses are expected to run on the route daily.
Over 1,670 charging sessions have happened so far, roughly 250 each week.
Atria isn't stopping here; it's planning to add more stations across South India and Maharashtra to make intercity travel cleaner and easier for everyone.