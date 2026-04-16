Audi and SAIC launch AUDI-branded China EV sedan by 2027

Two year China development, AUDI rebrand

The new sedan is slated for 2027 and development is expected to take two years, thanks to streamlined Chinese regulations.

Fermin Soneira, who heads the Audi-SAIC project, describes it as a "sporty model for the high-end market," reflecting SAIC's quick "China speed" approach.

AUDI has dropped the Four Rings logo and will use its name spelled out in capital letters to appeal more to young Chinese drivers.

The E5 Sportback already sold 10,000 units since last September, and the upcoming E7X is targeting style-conscious buyers.