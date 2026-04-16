Audi and SAIC launch AUDI-branded China EV sedan by 2027
Audi and SAIC are teaming up to launch a new electric sedan under the AUDI brand by 2027, joining the E5 Sportback and soon-to-arrive E7X.
Since being launched as a separate entity in 2024, AUDI has focused only on battery-powered cars for China, aiming to match local tastes.
Two year China development, AUDI rebrand
The new sedan is slated for 2027 and development is expected to take two years, thanks to streamlined Chinese regulations.
Fermin Soneira, who heads the Audi-SAIC project, describes it as a "sporty model for the high-end market," reflecting SAIC's quick "China speed" approach.
AUDI has dropped the Four Rings logo and will use its name spelled out in capital letters to appeal more to young Chinese drivers.
The E5 Sportback already sold 10,000 units since last September, and the upcoming E7X is targeting style-conscious buyers.