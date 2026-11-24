Audi cars to become costlier in India from January
What's the story
German luxury carmaker Audi has announced a price hike of up to 2% on its vehicles in India. The new ex-showroom prices will come into effect from January 1, 2027. The decision was taken in light of rising input costs and is applicable across the entire range of Audi vehicles sold in the country.
Business rationale
Brand director's statement on the price hike
Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Brand Director of Audi India, explained that the price revision was essential to ensure "the long-term sustainability of our business."
He added that while the increase is necessary, it has been kept minimal to reduce customer impact.
The company remains committed to providing an ownership experience that builds trust in its brand.
Others
Maruti Suzuki has also raised prices
In related news, Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker, has hiked the prices of select vehicle models.
The decision comes in light of the persistent cost pressures that have been affecting the firm.
This rise comes after three different rounds of price hikes in the first half of FY27, that added up to a little over 1% cost jump.