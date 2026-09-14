Audi brings Q3 SUV to India October 16 bookings ₹1L
Audi is bringing the all-new Q3 SUV to India on October 16, 2026.
Bookings are open now for ₹1 lakh, though the price will be revealed at launch.
The latest Q3 shows off a modern look and comes with Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system.
Bold grille, 12.8-inch screen, expected 2.0L
The new Q3 features a bold grille, split LED headlamps, and an updated Audi logo.
Inside, you get a roomy cabin with a large 12.8-inch touchscreen and an 11.9-inch digital display cluster, plus extras like a Sonos sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay, and ambient lighting.
Under the hood is expected to use a punchy 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine (204hp) paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox; Audi claims it does 0-100km/h in just 7.1 seconds and tops out at a claimed 229km/h, making it both stylish and quick for city or highway drives.