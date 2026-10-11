Audi India plans local EV production and showroom expansion
Auto
Audi India is looking to start making electric cars right here at home, aiming to nearly double its market share in the next few years.
The plan is not just about new cars: Audi also wants to improve customer service and open more showrooms, especially in smaller cities.
Audi eyes India EU trade deal
Audi is hoping the upcoming India-European Union trade deal will let it bring in more models at lower import duties.
Brand director Balbir Singh Dhillon shared that while key cars will still be made locally, imports help test what buyers want before fully committing.
Plus, Audi is expanding its dealership network and upgrading current locations to make luxury cars easier for everyone to check out.