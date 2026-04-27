Audi India recalls 207 electric vehicles over brake bolted connection

Audi India will contact affected owners

The defect could cause the brake connection to loosen or, in rare cases, disconnect completely.

If that happens, drivers can still use an emergency braking function with the parking brake button.

Audi will reach out to affected owners and the defective part will be replaced at no cost if needed.

If you think your car might be on this list, you can call Audi India at 1800-419-5757 or email customer.first@myaudi.in for help.