Audi India recalls 207 electric vehicles over brake bolted connection
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Audi India is recalling 207 electric vehicles (including the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback) because of a possible problem with the brake system's bolted connection.
These cars were made between February 2018 and June 2024.
Fun fact: Audi isn't currently selling any electric vehicles in India.
Audi India will contact affected owners
The defect could cause the brake connection to loosen or, in rare cases, disconnect completely.
If that happens, drivers can still use an emergency braking function with the parking brake button.
Audi will reach out to affected owners and the defective part will be replaced at no cost if needed.
If you think your car might be on this list, you can call Audi India at 1800-419-5757 or email customer.first@myaudi.in for help.