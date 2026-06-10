Audi Q7 projects turn arrows to alert nearby road users
Audi's new Q7 comes with a cool upgrade: when you hit the turn signal, projectors in the headlights shine bright arrows onto the road, while the taillights support the rear turn-signal function, making your intentions clear to everyone nearby: drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.
The system works automatically with the usual blinking lights, so it's extra obvious where you're headed.
Q7 adds OLED warnings, ice icons
The Q7 also packs smart lighting features like OLED taillights that can flash warning symbols for cars behind you.
Up front, special headlights light up pedestrians and even project ice crystal icons if there's a risk of icy roads.
There's also a bright brake light bar on the rear glass to help following drivers spot you more easily.
Overall, Audi is clearly leaning into techy safety, making it look pretty stylish too.