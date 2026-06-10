Audi Q7 projects turn arrows to alert nearby road users

Q7 adds OLED warnings, ice icons

The Q7 also packs smart lighting features like OLED taillights that can flash warning symbols for cars behind you.

Up front, special headlights light up pedestrians and even project ice crystal icons if there's a risk of icy roads.

There's also a bright brake light bar on the rear glass to help following drivers spot you more easily.

Overall, Audi is clearly leaning into techy safety, making it look pretty stylish too.