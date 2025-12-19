Audi R8 just smashed India's quarter-mile record—again
Sean Rogers Pachigalla's twin-turbo Audi R8 V10+ set a new Indian quarter-mile record, blazing through in just 8.693 seconds at the Vroom Drag Meet near Bengaluru.
He shaved off 0.156 seconds from his own previous best, showing how relentless he is about pushing limits.
How did we get here?
Pachigalla's R8 has been on a roll since late 2024, first breaking a long-standing national record and then smashing the nine-second barrier earlier this year.
Each run keeps getting faster, making this car—and its driver—stand out in India's drag racing scene.
What makes this Audi so quick?
This isn't your average supercar. Built by Venom Performance and Modcrew with a Sheepey Race twin-turbo kit packing over 1,600hp, it's pure power on wheels.
The car also clinched the national drag racing title for its category, while Modcrew took home the team trophy too.