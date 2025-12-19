Audi R8 just smashed India's quarter-mile record—again Auto Dec 19, 2025

Sean Rogers Pachigalla's twin-turbo Audi R8 V10+ set a new Indian quarter-mile record, blazing through in just 8.693 seconds at the Vroom Drag Meet near Bengaluru.

He shaved off 0.156 seconds from his own previous best, showing how relentless he is about pushing limits.