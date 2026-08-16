Audi readies all-new Q3 for India with bold makeover
Auto
Audi is gearing up to launch the all-new Q3 in India, giving its popular SUV a bold makeover after four years.
The new Q3 stands out with a bigger hexagonal grille, sharp split headlamps, and chunkier wheel arches, definitely aiming for a sportier vibe.
Q3 2.0L 204hp Quattro ₹60L
The refreshed Q3 packs some cool tech: think an 11.9-inch digital cluster, 12.8-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and even level-2 ADAS for extra safety.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (204hp), paired with Quattro all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Expected price? Around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).