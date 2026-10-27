Audi recalls 9,048 Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback vehicles
Audi is recalling 9,048 Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron vehicles from 2024 and 2025 because of a possible fire risk linked to their high-voltage batteries.
For now, if you drive one of these, Audi wants you to keep charging at or below 80% until it comes up with a permanent fix.
The recall was opened roughly three weeks after Audi received reports on September 21, 2026 (around October 12, 2026), i.e., about a week before Volkswagen Group of America filed a Noncompliance Information Report with NHTSA on October 21, 2026.
Audi owners get December 18 instructions
After reports of battery overheating in September, Audi's safety team is digging into what went wrong.
Thankfully, there haven't been any crashes or injuries so far.
Owners will get official instructions on December 18, 2026, on how to limit charging safely, and all recall repairs will be free once available.