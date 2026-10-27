Audi recalls 9,048 Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback vehicles

Audi is recalling 9,048 Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron vehicles from 2024 and 2025 because of a possible fire risk linked to their high-voltage batteries.

For now, if you drive one of these, Audi wants you to keep charging at or below 80% until it comes up with a permanent fix.

The recall was opened roughly three weeks after Audi received reports on September 21, 2026 (around October 12, 2026), i.e., about a week before Volkswagen Group of America filed a Noncompliance Information Report with NHTSA on October 21, 2026.