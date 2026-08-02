Audi revives classic A2 as electric hatchback tested at Nurburgring
Audi's classic A2 is making a comeback as an all-electric hatchback, and it's been spotted taking on the Nurburgring track in Germany.
The original A2 launched back in 1999, but this new version is all about sleek design and EV power.
Audi's testing shows they're serious about getting performance just right before the early 2027 launch.
MEB A2 could exceed 600km
The updated A2 keeps some signature features like its streamlined shape and split rear window, plus a rear spoiler for extra efficiency.
It runs on Volkswagen Group's latest MEB electric platform with power options from around 170 to as much as 326hp and could go over 600km on a single charge.
Inside, there's a modern curved display that merges the instrument cluster with infotainment controls.
Expect it to cost around €35,000, but it is not planned for the US market.