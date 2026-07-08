This Audi rally car from 1980s has made a comeback
What's the story
The Audi Sport Quattro, a legend of the 1984 rally scene, is making a comeback in a new avatar. The HSR Manufaktur Type 859 is an updated version of the iconic model, boasting over 500hp and a power-to-weight ratio that claims to beat even Ferrari's SF90. But this isn't just any old car; it's a limited-edition restomod with an eye-watering price tag of $570,822 (around ₹5.4 crore).
Design overhaul
The chassis is shortened and stretched for high-speed stability
The HSR Manufaktur Type 859 is not just a modernized version of the original Audi Sport Quattro. It starts with a period-correct donor chassis from the Audi Coupe B2, which is shortened by 12.6-inch from nose to tail. The wheelbase is then stretched, moving the front axle forward and the rear axle rearward by 0.4-inch each way to improve high-speed stability.
Structural improvements
A roll cage has been integrated for safety
To enhance safety, HSR has integrated a roll cage into the chassis. The entire structure is then covered in carbon fiber panels to cut down on weight. All these modifications reportedly bring the Type 859's total weight to around 1,200kg, giving it impressive power-to-weight ratio.
Performance specs
It packs a modified version of Audi's turbocharged 2.5-liter engine
Under the hood, the HSR Manufaktur Type 859 packs Audi's turbocharged 2.5-liter, five-cylinder DAZA engine, the same as the previous-gen RS3. However, HSR has upgraded it with forged internals and a motorsport dry-sump system for selectable performance between 500-600hp. The engine is mated to an upgraded version of Audi's old OB4 six-speed manual gearbox (from S4 sedan) with power sent full-time to all corners on a 40:60 rear-biased split.
Exclusive release
Only 84 examples will be built
HSR plans to build just 84 examples of the Type 859, a nod to Audi's World Rally Championship win with the Quattro A2 in 1984. Interested buyers will have to apply and get approval from the manufacturer. HSR has already received signed Letters of Intent and inquiries from collectors worldwide, with most demand coming from the US, Germany, and Switzerland.