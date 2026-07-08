It packs a modified 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine

This Audi rally car from 1980s has made a comeback

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:33 pm Jul 08, 202612:33 pm

What's the story

The Audi Sport Quattro, a legend of the 1984 rally scene, is making a comeback in a new avatar. The HSR Manufaktur Type 859 is an updated version of the iconic model, boasting over 500hp and a power-to-weight ratio that claims to beat even Ferrari's SF90. But this isn't just any old car; it's a limited-edition restomod with an eye-watering price tag of $570,822 (around ₹5.4 crore).