Audi unveils China exclusive electric E7X with 408hp and 680hp
Auto
AUDI just pulled the wraps off its E7X electric SUV at Auto China 2026, and it's set to hit the Chinese market in Q2 2026.
Designed exclusively for China, the E7X offers two versions: a 408-hp rear-wheel-drive and a punchier 680-hp all-wheel-drive.
E7X offers up to 751km
The E7X packs dual battery options with up to 751km of range, plus ultra-fast charging that adds 429km in just 10 minutes.
Inside, you get a massive 27-inch panoramic display, heated and massaging seats, powered leg rests for rear passengers, and even a huge entertainment screen in the back.
Safety isn't left out either: there are 23 airbags and advanced driver-assistance technology on board.