Audi unveils China exclusive electric E7X with 408hp and 680hp

E7X offers up to 751km

The E7X packs dual battery options with up to 751km of range, plus ultra-fast charging that adds 429km in just 10 minutes.

Inside, you get a massive 27-inch panoramic display, heated and massaging seats, powered leg rests for rear passengers, and even a huge entertainment screen in the back.

Safety isn't left out either: there are 23 airbags and advanced driver-assistance technology on board.