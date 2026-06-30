Audi's classic A4 becomes fully electric on Volkswagen SSP 2028
Audi's classic A4 sedan is getting a fully electric makeover and will hit the roads in 2028.
Built on Volkswagen's new SSP platform, this next-generation A4 will show off Audi's fresh "strive for clarity" design, first teased with the Concept C in 2025.
Inside, expect better materials, more physical buttons, and fewer screens, all aimed at making the cabin feel higher quality and less cluttered.
Avant stays while Nuvolari arrives 2027
The popular Avant station wagon sticks around, too, showing it is still a big part of Audi's plans.
Before the electric A4 launches, the limited-edition Nuvolari sports car will roll out in 2027, and the Concept C is due to arrive before the A4 returns in 2028 to preview this new look.
With these changes, Audi is clearly gearing up to take on Mercedes and BMW as it revamps its whole lineup by the early 2030s.