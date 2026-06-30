Audi's classic A4 becomes fully electric on Volkswagen SSP 2028

Avant stays while Nuvolari arrives 2027

The popular Avant station wagon sticks around, too, showing it is still a big part of Audi's plans.

Before the electric A4 launches, the limited-edition Nuvolari sports car will roll out in 2027, and the Concept C is due to arrive before the A4 returns in 2028 to preview this new look.

With these changes, Audi is clearly gearing up to take on Mercedes and BMW as it revamps its whole lineup by the early 2030s.