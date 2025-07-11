Audi's new dash cam: A solution to insurance fraud and vandalism
Audi just launched a Dash Cam for its Indian users, priced at ₹68,000 and compatible with all Audi models—old or new.
It records in crisp QHD quality and keeps an eye out 24/7, whether you're driving or parked.
Think of it as your car's digital witness for things like vandalism, hit-and-runs, or accidents.
Made for quick, hassle-free incident reporting
The Dash Cam auto-activates Parking Mode if it senses motion or an impact—super handy for catching anything suspicious when you're away from your car.
It also tracks sudden braking and weird driving in real time to help with insurance claims.
You can manage everything from a simple app (iOS/Android), and videos are saved on an SD card so sharing with cops or insurers is quick.
A premium solution for a premium car
With built-in radar and motion sensors, this Dash Cam runs around the clock while ensuring efficient power usage.
Its smooth app integration and high-res footage make it stand out from regular dash cams—this one's made to fit right into the Audi experience.