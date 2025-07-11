Audi unveils QHD dash cam in India

Round-the-clock protection and peace of mind

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, says the Dash Cam is all about giving drivers round-the-clock protection and a little extra peace of mind.

The camera's always-on recording and app connectivity make it a solid upgrade for anyone wanting more security.

Plus, it can be installed during a regular service visit or right when you get your new Audi—super convenient either way.