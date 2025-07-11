Next Article
Audi unveils QHD dash cam in India
Audi just launched its new QHD Dash Cam in India, priced at ₹68,000. It's built to boost your car's security by recording things like hit-and-runs or vandalism.
The dash cam works with any Audi model and you can control it straight from your phone—whether you're on iOS or Android.
Round-the-clock protection and peace of mind
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, says the Dash Cam is all about giving drivers round-the-clock protection and a little extra peace of mind.
The camera's always-on recording and app connectivity make it a solid upgrade for anyone wanting more security.
Plus, it can be installed during a regular service visit or right when you get your new Audi—super convenient either way.