Used car market in India outpaces new car sales
India's used car scene is on a roll—sales are set to jump 8-10% this year, way ahead of new cars.
More people are choosing pre-owned rides thanks to better deals, easy financing, and the convenience of buying online.
For every new car sold, 1.4 used cars finding homes
The gap between used and new car sales keeps widening: for every new car sold, about 1.4 used cars find a home (up from less than one five years ago).
Big names like CarDekho, Cars24, and Mahindra First Choice now handle nearly half the organized market.
Despite challenges like high costs, these platforms are optimistic about growing fast by offering services like inspections and financing—making it easier for more folks to get behind the wheel.