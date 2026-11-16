Audi's next generation A5 to replace A4 spotted in India

Audi's next-generation A5 sedan has been spotted on Indian roads, gearing up for its big launch in February 2027.

This new model is set to replace the A4 and will go head-to-head with the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Audi is rolling out three fresh models soon, starting with the Q3 this October, then the Q9 SUV later in 2027.