Audi's next generation A5 to replace A4 spotted in India
Audi's next-generation A5 sedan has been spotted on Indian roads, gearing up for its big launch in February 2027.
This new model is set to replace the A4 and will go head-to-head with the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Audi is rolling out three fresh models soon, starting with the Q3 this October, then the Q9 SUV later in 2027.
Audi A5 features 14.5-inch infotainment
The A5 is bigger than before, riding on Audi's Premium Platform Combustion, and comes packed with tech: think an 11.9-inch digital display and a massive 14.5-inch infotainment screen inspired by the Q6 e-tron.
For India, it will run on a punchy 204-hp turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed automatic, sticking to front-wheel drive.