Aurora's self-driving trucks complete 1,000-mile haul in just 15 hours

Aurora's self-driving trucks pulled off a 1,000-mile haul from Fort Worth to Phoenix in only 15 hours—way faster than what human drivers are allowed. This could mean much quicker deliveries for big names like Uber Freight and FedEx.

Aurora's fleet has logged 402335km without a single crash Aurora's fleet now runs on 10 major Sun Belt routes (think Dallas-Houston and El Paso-Phoenix), and has already logged 402335km without a single crash.

Out of their 30 trucks, 10 are fully autonomous, showing they're serious about scaling up safely.

By mid-2026, Aurora plans to roll out trucks that don't need an observer By mid-2026, Aurora plans to roll out trucks that don't even need an observer in the cab.

After millions of test runs in all kinds of weather, they're betting this will make freight even safer and more efficient.